If you had plans to fly to Saudi Arabia with Air India or Air India Express, heads up: Jeddah services are now canceled until November 24, 2026, while Riyadh and Dammam flights are canceled until November 30, 2026, because of ongoing regional issues.

Jeddah flights were supposed to restart by November 21, but that's been pushed back to November 24.

If you're affected, you can either rebook or get a full refund depending on when you bought your ticket.