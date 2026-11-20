Air India, Air India Express cancel Jeddah Riyadh Dammam flights
If you had plans to fly to Saudi Arabia with Air India or Air India Express, heads up: Jeddah services are now canceled until November 24, 2026, while Riyadh and Dammam flights are canceled until November 30, 2026, because of ongoing regional issues.
Jeddah flights were supposed to restart by November 21, but that's been pushed back to November 24.
If you're affected, you can either rebook or get a full refund depending on when you bought your ticket.
Fee-free rebooking for affected Saudi flights
If your ticket for Jeddah was booked on or before November 20, 2026 (or on or before November 10, 2026 for Riyadh and Dammam), you can reschedule without any extra fees: just make sure your new trip is up to December 8, 2026 for Jeddah or up to December 14, 2026 for Riyadh and Dammam.
Air India lets you rebook to any open destination in Saudi Arabia; Air India Express also includes Bahrain as an option.
Need help? The airlines' support teams are ready to assist. Other carriers like IndiGo and Akasa Air have also changed their schedules due to the situation.