Air India, Air India Express pause Jeddah Riyadh Dammam flights
India
Air India and Air India Express have paused all flights to Jeddah, Riyadh, and Dammam through October 24 because of recent security concerns linked to Houthi rebel activity.
If you booked your ticket by October 15 for travel between October 9 and October 25, you can change your flight date for free, as long as you fly by November 10.
Passengers can reroute or receive refunds
You can switch your trip to other Gulf destinations like Dubai (for Air India) or Abu Dhabi (for Air India Express), but you'll need to sort out your own transport and visa.
Not feeling up for it? Those whose flights have been canceled can get a full refund instead.
This move follows similar suspensions by IndiGo and Akasa Air after the recent attack on Riyadh's airport.