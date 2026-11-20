Air India Chennai to Delhi flight delayed until 1:30am.
If you were flying Air India from Chennai to Delhi on Thursday (November 19, 2026) night, it was a rough night; about 180 passengers ended up waiting over six hours at the airport.
Their flight, set for 8pm finally took off at 1:30am because the incoming plane from Delhi arrived late.
The long delay left people frustrated and tired.
Security intervenes in Air India confrontation
With no clear updates, many passengers confronted Air India staff about when they'd actually get to leave.
Things got tense enough that security had to step in and calm everyone down.
The whole incident has sparked fresh doubts about Air India's reliability for travelers counting on timely flights.