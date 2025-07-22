Next Article
Air India completes aircraft checks after fatal crash
After a heartbreaking crash on June 12 that claimed 260 lives, Air India has finished inspecting its Boeing 787 and 737 planes.
The accident, which happened just after takeoff from Ahmedabad, put a spotlight on aviation safety and led to urgent action from regulators.
DGCA's directive to airlines post-accident
Following the incident, India's aviation authority (DGCA) told airlines to check a key fuel control switch.
Air India and its budget arm jumped right in, starting inspections even before the official order.
Thankfully, no issues were found during these checks—a spokesperson said everything was reported back to regulators as safe.