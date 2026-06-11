Final Air India crash report delayed 

Ongoing examination

Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System data being reviewed

Investigators are also reviewing engineering logs and data from the Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System to identify any recurring faults or maintenance issues. Until engine forensics are complete, power failure as a cause of the accident cannot be ruled out. According to US officials' early assessment, cockpit recording between the two pilots supported the view that the captain cut the flow of fuel to the engines. The AAIB then said it was "too early ⁠to reach any definite conclusions."