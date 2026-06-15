Pilots' body flags timeline, RAT deployment in AI171 crash report

Discrepancy revealed

RAT deployment may have occurred before fuel control switch movement

The pilots' body believes this discrepancy is crucial, as it could mean that the RAT deployed before the fuel control switches were moved. "The letter therefore suggests that RAT deployment may have occurred before fuel control switch movement and may indicate an earlier system or electrical fault requiring further investigation," the letter read. The RAT is a backup device that deploys in emergencies to provide hydraulic power using airflow from the aircraft's speed.