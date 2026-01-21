Air India crash plane had history of safety defects: Campaigners 

A Boeing 787 Dreamliner that crashed in India last year had a history of technical failures, including a fire incident, according to aviation safety campaigners in the United States. The plane en route to London crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, killing 260 people. The Foundation for Aviation Safety, a US-based group, has submitted its findings to the US Senate based on documents it claims to have obtained.

Technical failures Foundation for Aviation Safety's claims about VT-ANB The aircraft, registered as VT-ANB, was among the first 787s manufactured. It had its maiden flight in late 2013 and began service with Air India in early 2014. The Foundation for Aviation Safety alleges that the plane suffered system failures from day one due to "a wide and confusing variety of engineering, manufacturing, quality and maintenance problems."

Technical issues Report details various technical issues The report lists several technical issues, including electronic and software glitches, circuit breakers tripping repeatedly, damaged wiring, short circuits, loss of electrical current, and overheating of power system components. In January 2022, a fire broke out in the P100 power distribution panel due to these problems. The damage was so severe that it necessitated a complete panel replacement.

Design flaws 787 Dreamliner's design and safety concerns The 787 Dreamliner relies heavily on electrical systems, replacing many mechanical parts with lighter electrical ones for efficiency. This design choice has led to problems in the past, including a major battery fire on a Japan Airlines plane in 2013 that temporarily grounded the entire fleet. The P100 panel was redesigned after a similar fire incident in 2010 on a test aircraft.

Investigation Ongoing investigation and controversy surrounding Air India crash The official investigation into the Ahmedabad crash is being conducted by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), with American officials involved as well. A preliminary report released by the AAIB a month after the accident had earlier sparked controversy. The report stated that moments after takeoff, fuel control switches had been moved from "run" to "cutoff," depriving engines of fuel and causing rapid loss of thrust.

Report Alleged cockpit voice recording sparks backlash The report said, "In the cockpit voice recording, one of the pilots is heard asking...why did he cut-off. The other pilot responded that he did not do so." This seemed to suggest that the accident had been caused by one of the pilots, either deliberately or unintentionally. However, there has been a pushback. Lawyers representing the accident victims, safety advocates, and others believe that focusing on the pilots is misleading and has diverted attention away from a possible technical issue.