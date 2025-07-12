Next Article
Air India crash probe ensures safety protocol compliance
A preliminary report on last month's Air India crash in Ahmedabad, which took 260 lives, is out.
Investigators say the engines lost power after cockpit switches were moved from "RUN" to "CUTOFF," causing the plane to lose thrust and crash shortly after takeoff.
Report confirms pre-flight checks were all met
The report confirmed that pre-flight checks and pilot rest requirements were all met—so standard protocols weren't missed.
Despite these precautions, the unexpected engine shutdown led to disaster.
The investigation is ongoing to see if anything else played a role.