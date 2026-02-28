Air India Express halts flights to Middle East: Here's why
Air India Express has paused all flights heading west after reported US and Israeli strikes on Iran led to airspace closures in the region.
With Israel and Iraq shutting their skies to civilian planes, travel plans across airlines have been thrown off course.
Other airlines also rerouting flights
It's not just Air India Express—other big names like Lufthansa, KLM, and Air France are also canceling or rerouting flights to the Middle East.
Even Air India had to turn its Delhi-Tel Aviv flight back to Mumbai.
Some of these changes are expected to last until further notice, while other carriers have given different timeframes or suspended services until further notice.
Free changes or cancelations on offer
If your plans got disrupted, Air India Express is offering free changes or cancelations.
You can sort it out online or even message them on WhatsApp (+91 6360012345).
Impacted guests are being notified directly via their registered contact details.