Air India Express lands at Navi Mumbai's new airport
Air India Express just kicked off flights from the brand-new Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), with its first plane heading to Bengaluru on Thursday.
NMIA now links up nine Indian cities, including Delhi and Hyderabad, making travel a bit more convenient for everyone around Mumbai.
Flight schedule: What's new?
Right now, you can catch daily Air India Express flights to Bengaluru and five weekly flights to Delhi from NMIA.
Starting January 1, 2026, they'll double the Bengaluru trips and add more options for Delhi—so getting around is about to get even easier.
Upgraded cabins & airport vibes
NMIA's first phase runs 8am-8pm with up to 24 departures a day.
Inside Air India Express's upgraded Boeing 737-8s, expect comfier seats, extra legroom (up to 38-inch!) , USB charging ports for your devices, mood lighting, and hot meals onboard—making those short hops feel a lot nicer.