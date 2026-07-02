Air India Express resumes West Asia flights after war disruptions
India
After a pause caused by war-related disruptions, Air India Express has brought back all its West Asia flights.
Services to Salalah (Oman) resumed on July 2, Kozhikode-Kuwait flights are set to resume from July 3, and Bengaluru-Kuwait routes are set to take off from July 4 with more flights being added soon.
Air India Express Kuwait flights expand
You'll now find Kozhikode-Salalah flights twice a week and Kozhikode-Kuwait ramping up from one to three weekly trips starting July 5.
Bengaluru-Kuwait will match that with three weekly flights from July 7.
All Kuwait-bound flights use Terminal 4 at Kuwait International Airport for smoother connections.