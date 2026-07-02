Air India Express resumes West Asia flights after war disruptions India Jul 02, 2026

After a pause caused by war-related disruptions, Air India Express has brought back all its West Asia flights.

Services to Salalah (Oman) resumed on July 2, Kozhikode-Kuwait flights are set to resume from July 3, and Bengaluru-Kuwait routes are set to take off from July 4 with more flights being added soon.