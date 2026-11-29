Air India extends Saudi flight suspension till December 31
What's the story
Air India has extended the suspension of its flights to and from Saudi Arabia till December 31, 2026. The decision comes in light of the ongoing security situation in the region. Passengers with confirmed bookings made on or before November 27 for travel up to December 31 can avail a one-time complimentary date change or opt for a full refund upon cancellation.
Travel adjustments
Rescheduling options for passengers
Passengers who choose to reschedule their travel can do so to or from any operational Air India station in Saudi Arabia. However, they must complete their revised travel by January 14, 2027.
The airline's decision comes amid rising security concerns across West Asia, with attacks on Saudi Arabian cities and critical infrastructure impacting aviation operations in the region.
Industry impact
Other airlines also halted flights
Earlier, Air India and Air India Express had suspended flights connecting Jeddah till November 24 due to the security situation.
IndiGo had also extended its flight cancellations to Saudi Arabian cities till November 30 on November 18.
Akasa Air has canceled its flights to and from Riyadh and Jeddah till November 30 as well.
Regional tensions
Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed responsibility
Yemen's Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for several attacks on Saudi Arabia, with several missiles and drones being intercepted by Saudi air defense systems in recent weeks.
The situation has prompted Pakistan to announce plans to send troops to Saudi Arabia, following trilateral talks between Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Turkey.