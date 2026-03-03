Air India flies 149 stranded passengers home from Dubai

In a post on X, Air India said, "We are happy to welcome our guests and crew from Dubai aboard flight AI916D." The airline also thanked various stakeholders for their assistance. "A heartfelt thank you to our teams, the Government of India, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and local authorities in Dubai for their continued cooperation and for making this homecoming possible," it added.

We are happy to welcome our guests and crew from Dubai aboard flight AI916D. This is the first flight by an Indian carrier to arrive in New Delhi today with 149 passengers and 8 operating crew members onboard, amid the ongoing situation in the Middle East. A heartfelt thank you… pic.twitter.com/7EnRf2MA16

Flight cancelations

Impact of geopolitical tensions on air travel

The ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have led to several flight cancellations and disruptions. Air India is among the airlines that have been affected by these developments. However, with this successful operation from Dubai to New Delhi, it hopes to resume normal operations soon. Various estimates peg the number of Indian expatriates in West Asia between eight and ten million. According to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, there are currently up to 10,000 Indians present in Iran.