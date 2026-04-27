Air India flight makes precautionary landing in Bhopal, passengers safe

An Air India flight from Mumbai to Bhopal made a precautionary landing on Sunday due to a suspected technical issue. The incident involved Flight AI 633, which was carrying 166 passengers and nine crew members. The aircraft landed safely at Bhopal's Raja Bhoj Airport at 3:20pm with no reported injuries or disruptions to passenger safety.

Safety measures The crew took decision as per SOPs: Air India The decision to make a precautionary landing was taken as per standard operating procedure, Air India said in a statement. "The crew operating flight AI633 from Mumbai to Bhopal on 26 April decided to make a precautionary landing at Bhopal due to a suspected technical issue as per standard operating procedure," the airline said. After landing, the aircraft was inspected and declared unserviceable, meaning it was not fit to fly.

Flight cancelation Return flight canceled for safety reasons As a precautionary measure, Air India canceled the return leg of the journey, Flight AI 634 from Bhopal to Mumbai, which had been booked by 178 passengers. This decision was taken to allow engineers to conduct a detailed inspection and necessary rectification work on the aircraft. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) confirmed seamless coordination between all agencies involved in ensuring passenger safety during this incident.

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Fleet upgrade Incident comes at time of major fleet upgrade The incident comes at a time when Air India is undergoing a major upgrade of its widebody fleet. On Sunday, the airline unveiled its first retrofitted twin-aisle Boeing 787-8 (registered VT-ANT), completing an extensive cabin overhaul program. The aircraft was given a comprehensive "nose-to-tail" refresh at a Boeing modification facility in Victorville, California, and repainted in San Bernardino to match Air India's new livery.

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