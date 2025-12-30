Next Article
Air India flight: Passenger allegedly urinates on others in business class
India
An Air India flight from Delhi to Bangkok took a disturbing turn when a passenger reportedly urinated on fellow travelers in business class.
The incident was shared by Shivamm Raghav, a 23-year-old content creator, and has since raised concerns about airline safety and how such situations are handled.
Viral video puts spotlight on crew response
Raghav shared the footage on Instagram, criticizing the Air India crew for not stepping up during the incident—especially worrying given there are only eight seats in business class.
His post quickly went viral, sparking conversations online about passenger behavior, airline responsibility, and whether current protocols do enough to keep everyone safe.