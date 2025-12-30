Telangana sees slight dip in crime rates in 2025

What's actually changing?

Murder cases dropped from 856 to 781, and reported rapes went down from 2,945 to 2,549. Robberies and riots both saw sharp declines too.

Thefts decreased (with about 6,930 vehicles stolen), but burglaries ticked up just a bit.

Cheating cases fell by over 5,000. However, drug-related offenses jumped significantly this year.