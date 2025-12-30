Telangana sees slight dip in crime rates in 2025
Telangana's latest crime report shows a small but welcome drop in overall cases this year—228,695 incidents, down from 234,158 last year.
Serious crimes like murder and rape also fell noticeably, reflecting some progress on public safety.
What's actually changing?
Murder cases dropped from 856 to 781, and reported rapes went down from 2,945 to 2,549. Robberies and riots both saw sharp declines too.
Thefts decreased (with about 6,930 vehicles stolen), but burglaries ticked up just a bit.
Cheating cases fell by over 5,000. However, drug-related offenses jumped significantly this year.
Road safety and peace efforts
While crime dipped overall, road accidents rose by nearly 6%, but both injuries and fatalities fell significantly.
On a brighter note: big festivals happened peacefully across the state and over 500 Maoist cadres surrendered—signs that efforts for peace are making an impact despite ongoing challenges, according to officials.