Delhi gets major air defense upgrade with ₹5,181cr project
India
Delhi is getting a serious security boost: the government just approved a ₹5,181 crore plan to install an Integrated Air Defence Weapon System (IADWS) in the VIP-89 zone.
Built by DRDO, this system will guard the city from drones and missiles within a 30km radius.
It's all about making India less reliant on imports and strengthening homegrown defense tech.
Part of Sudarshan Chakra initiative for safer cities
This new shield is part of the Sudarshan Chakra initiative, announced by PM Modi in August 2024.
The goal? Protect key areas and important sites across India by 2035—a need underscored by the events of Operation Sindoor.
With recent successful interceptions, it's clear that investing in smarter defense systems is crucial for keeping people and places safe.