Delhi gets major air defense upgrade with ₹5,181cr project India Dec 30, 2025

Delhi is getting a serious security boost: the government just approved a ₹5,181 crore plan to install an Integrated Air Defence Weapon System (IADWS) in the VIP-89 zone.

Built by DRDO, this system will guard the city from drones and missiles within a 30km radius.

It's all about making India less reliant on imports and strengthening homegrown defense tech.