Air India grounds Boeing 787 after Flight 171 crash probe

Flight 171's crash in June 2025 is under the microscope because investigators found the fuel switches were turned off just after takeoff, but somehow ended up back in the "run" position in the wreckage. Previous checks on other Air India 787s didn't find any problems, but now everyone's paying closer attention.

Investigators are looking into the critical moments after takeoff

The investigation has zeroed in on the fuel controls being switched off right after takeoff.

Crew remarks apparently show confusion, and the evidence is consistent with the switches being physically moved to "cut-off" and then back to "run," although investigators say they still need to rule out an electronic mishap or rogue signal.

Now, what happened in those crucial seconds is at the heart of ongoing inquiries.