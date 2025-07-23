Air India has a rough week with 3 safety incidents

Two incidents on July 21 and 1 on July 22

It started July 21: one flight from Kochi to Mumbai slid off the runway in heavy rain (everyone was safe), and a Delhi-Kolkata flight had to abort takeoff because of a technical issue.

The next day, a Hong Kong-Delhi flight reported an APU fire after landing—again, everyone got out safely.

All these planes were part of Vistara before merging into Air India.