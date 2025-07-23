Air India has a rough week with 3 safety incidents
Air India has had a rough week, with three safety incidents—none involving Boeing jets, but all tied to Airbus A321s that used to fly for Vistara.
This comes just after the tragic AI171 crash in June 2025, so it's no surprise that people and regulators are paying extra attention to how Air India is running things.
Two incidents on July 21 and 1 on July 22
It started July 21: one flight from Kochi to Mumbai slid off the runway in heavy rain (everyone was safe), and a Delhi-Kolkata flight had to abort takeoff because of a technical issue.
The next day, a Hong Kong-Delhi flight reported an APU fire after landing—again, everyone got out safely.
All these planes were part of Vistara before merging into Air India.
Authorities are now looking into Air India's safety checks
After these back-to-back incidents (and the earlier crash), authorities are digging deeper into Air India's safety checks and maintenance.
For anyone who flies—or just keeps up with travel news—it's worth watching how airlines handle old fleets and keep passengers safe.