Can polyandry be legal in India? The Hatti tribe's story
Sunita Chauhan just married Kapil Negi and Pradeep Negi in a traditional Hatti tribe ceremony, where one woman marries multiple brothers—a practice called polyandry.
While this is part of the tribe's culture, Indian law doesn't recognize such marriages.
The Hindu Marriage Act and Special Marriage Act both ban polyandry.
Tribal customs vs national laws
The Hatti tribe, mainly from Himachal Pradesh, has practiced polyandry for generations.
Even though the community got Scheduled Tribe status in 2022, their customs often clash with national laws.
Recent Supreme Court rulings remind us that while tribal traditions matter, they can't override individual rights—highlighting the ongoing tension between cultural heritage and legal rules in India.