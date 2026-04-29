Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet sound alarm over fuel, airspace restrictions
Big names like Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet are sounding the alarm: if fuel prices keep rising and war-related airspace restrictions continue, they might have to ground flights or even shut down operations.
With aviation turbine fuel now making up 40% of their costs and global tensions driving prices higher, keeping flights running is getting harder by the day.
Federation seeks 11% jet excise relief
The Federation of Indian Airlines is asking the government for quick financial support to avoid mass flight cancelations.
They're pushing for a temporary break from the 11% excise duty on jet fuel, which could ease some pressure as the rupee drops in value.
While domestic fuel price hikes are capped, international rates have jumped by ₹73 per liter, making things unsustainable.
Without fast action, airlines warn that major travel disruptions could be just around the corner.