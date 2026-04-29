Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet sound alarm over fuel, airspace restrictions

Federation seeks 11% jet excise relief

The Federation of Indian Airlines is asking the government for quick financial support to avoid mass flight cancelations.

They're pushing for a temporary break from the 11% excise duty on jet fuel, which could ease some pressure as the rupee drops in value.

While domestic fuel price hikes are capped, international rates have jumped by ₹73 per liter, making things unsustainable.

Without fast action, airlines warn that major travel disruptions could be just around the corner.