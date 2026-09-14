Air India issued show cause after Italians bypassed Delhi immigration
Air India just got a show-cause notice after three Italian travelers managed to fly from Amritsar to Munich via Delhi without going through immigration in Delhi.
They hopped straight onto a Lufthansa flight, and the mix-up has caught the attention of both the civil aviation and home ministries.
A big meeting is set for Tuesday, September 15, 2026, to figure out how this happened and what needs fixing.
Air India Lufthansa transfer agreement breached
Turns out, the usual rules didn't apply on this route, so when these passengers landed in Delhi with boarding passes from Amritsar, they were mistakenly sent straight to the international transfer area without any immigration check.
Even though Air India and Lufthansa have an agreement for such connections, this slip-up broke protocol.
Now, top officials, including Air India's CEO, are being called in to discuss the incident.