Air India offers free rescheduling, refunds for canceled flights
If you booked an Air India flight to or from the Middle East, UK, or Europe on or before February 28, you can now reschedule it for free or get a full refund—no questions asked.
This move comes after rising US-Israel-Iran tensions forced airspace closures across parts of the Middle East, including over Iran and Israel, leading to over 1,100 Indian international flight cancelations between February 28 and March 2.
Air India reroutes flights, adds extra services
Air India has rerouted flights to North America, Europe, and the UK via longer paths over Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt. Some New York flights are making pit stops in Rome.
To help stranded travelers out, extra Delhi-Toronto, Delhi-Frankfurt, and Delhi-Paris flights have been added this week.
Meanwhile, Air India Express just became the first Indian airline to restart Muscat routes after a brief pause.
DGCA is on it
With so many cancelations and last-minute changes thanks to global tensions—not something anyone wants when planning travel—these flexible options are a relief for passengers.
The DGCA says it is coordinating with airlines to assist affected passengers.