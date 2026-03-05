Air India offers free rescheduling, refunds for canceled flights India Mar 05, 2026

If you booked an Air India flight to or from the Middle East, UK, or Europe on or before February 28, you can now reschedule it for free or get a full refund—no questions asked.

This move comes after rising US-Israel-Iran tensions forced airspace closures across parts of the Middle East, including over Iran and Israel, leading to over 1,100 Indian international flight cancelations between February 28 and March 2.