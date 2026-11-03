Air India pauses Delhi flights to Vienna Copenhagen and Chicago
If you were planning a trip from Delhi to Vienna, Copenhagen, or Chicago with Air India: heads up!
The airline has paused these routes as Air India ended its four weekly Delhi-Vienna flights on October 31, canceled its four weekly Delhi-Copenhagen flights, and extended the suspension of Delhi-Chicago flights.
Flights to Newark are also on hold but might return in January 2027.
This means fewer direct options for travelers heading from India to these cities.
Tata Group moves flights to Air-India-Express
Air India says rising jet fuel prices and ongoing airspace restrictions have made things tough.
To manage costs and keep things running smoothly, Tata Group (which owns Air India) is moving some domestic flights over to Air India Express.
Air India stressed that "these changes are aimed at improving network stability and reducing last-minute inconvenience to passengers."