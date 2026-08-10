Air India Phuket to Delhi flight dropped 300 feet midflight
India
An Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi gave passengers a real scare on August 4, 2026, when it suddenly dropped 300 feet midflight.
Thankfully, the plane stabilized and landed safely in Delhi, but 13 passengers and four crew members were injured.
India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is now digging into what happened.
France's BEA and Airbus join investigation
Experts from France's BEA and Airbus have joined the investigation to help figure things out, following global aviation guidelines.
Airbus has sent its own specialists for technical support.
Meanwhile, final drug test results for the pilot are still awaited after initial checks raised questions: these tests are just part of standard safety procedures.