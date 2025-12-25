Air India pilot accused of assaulting passenger at Delhi airport

What happened next?

Dewan, who was traveling with his two young kids, said CISF officers had to step in to stop the fight.

Police later showed Dewan CCTV footage that seemed to back up his account. Medical reports confirm a fractured nasal bone, and Dewan suspects he may have suffered a concussion.

Air India Express has suspended Sejwal and started an inquiry, while police have registered an FIR and are investigating.

Sejwal's side denies the allegations and claims there's more to the story, but Dewan stands by his version of events.