Air India pilot performs safe go-around on Rahul Gandhi flight
India
Rahul Gandhi was on an Air India flight to Lucknow that had to pull up and circle around before landing because conditions were not suitable for a safe touchdown.
The pilot played it safe, went for a second try, and brought everyone down smoothly: no drama, just solid flying.
Passengers including Rahul Gandhi disembarked safely
Flight AI-1717 left Delhi at 2:20pm and was supposed to land by 3:30pm.
When the first landing didn't look safe, the pilot did a standard go-around, a routine move in aviation when conditions aren't right.
No emergency was indicated, and after the quick loop, everyone, including Gandhi, got off the plane without any issues.
Just another day of safety-first in the skies!