Mark Chapman opts for NZ casual contract ahead of BBL

Chapman expressed his gratitude to NZC for their support throughout his career.

He said, "The upcoming India series is one all us players are really excited for, and I'm committed wholeheartedly to performing in that series."

The BBL 2026-27 will be played from December 12 to January 26, overlapping with New Zealand's four-Test tour of Australia (December 9 to January 8) and the white-ball leg of the home series against Sri Lanka (three ODIs and a T20I on January 26).