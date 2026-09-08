Mark Chapman opts for NZ casual contract ahead of BBL
What's the story
Mark Chapman has opted for a casual contract with New Zealand Cricket (NZC) for the 2026-27 season. The move will allow him to participate in the 2026-27 Big Bash League (BBL). Despite opting out of a central contract, Chapman will be available for New Zealand's upcoming home series against India. He is one of five players on similar casual contracts, including Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, and Tim Seifert.
Player dedication
Commitment to New Zealand
Chapman expressed his gratitude to NZC for their support throughout his career.
He said, "The upcoming India series is one all us players are really excited for, and I'm committed wholeheartedly to performing in that series."
The BBL 2026-27 will be played from December 12 to January 26, overlapping with New Zealand's four-Test tour of Australia (December 9 to January 8) and the white-ball leg of the home series against Sri Lanka (three ODIs and a T20I on January 26).
Contract shift
Matt Fisher promoted to central contract list
With Chapman's departure from the full-time contract list, fast bowler Matt Fisher has been promoted to the central contract list.
New Zealand selector Gavin Larsen emphasized the need for fast-bowling depth due to a demanding Test schedule against India, Australia, and Sri Lanka.
He said, "Matt is someone able to bowl that express pace which is extremely valuable to the balance of any side."
Fisher has played one Test, against Zimbabwe in 2025, alongside three ODIs and one T20I.
Statement
Larsen on Fisher's inclusion
On Fisher's inclusion, selector Gavin Larsen stated that fast bowling depth will be important for NZ's upcoming assignments.
"With the heavy schedule of cricket coming up, notably the Test matches against India, Australia, and Sri Lanka, we know we'll need good depth in our fast-bowling stocks to give the Black Caps the best chance of success," he said in a statement.
"Matt is someone able to bowl that express pace which is extremely valuable to the balance of any side, so we're excited to have him on the central contract list."