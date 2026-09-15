Air India probed after Italians bypass immigration at Delhi airport
Air India is being investigated after three Italian travelers managed to skip immigration checks at Delhi Airport on September 4, 2026.
They flew in from Amritsar with domestic boarding passes and somehow made it into the international transfer area, catching a Lufthansa flight to Munich without the usual passport control.
The whole situation has sparked big questions about how passenger checks are handled.
Aviation Ministry seeks Air India explanation
India's aviation ministry sent Air India a show-cause notice, asking why Lufthansa boarding passes were handed out in Amritsar and why proper immigration steps weren't followed in Delhi.
They're also looking into whether Air India and SATS staff missed something important.
Air India now has seven days to explain what happened, or face possible administrative or regulatory action.