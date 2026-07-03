Air India restores shorter Middle Eastern routes as tensions ease
India
Good news for travelers: Air India is bringing back shorter flight routes that use Middle Eastern airspace, now that tensions in the region have eased.
With previously restricted airspace open again, flights are set to be quicker and more direct, so less time stuck in the air and more time at your destination.
Faster connections, safety priority maintained
If you're flying on these routes, expect smoother connections and faster travel times.
Air India says passenger safety is still its top priority, and it's keeping a close eye on regional developments to make sure flights stay safe and reliable.