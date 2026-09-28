Air India resumes Delhi Tel Aviv direct flights December 1
India
Air India is bringing back its direct Delhi-Tel Aviv flights starting December 1, 2026.
Announced by Israel's Ministry of Tourism, the new schedule features five weekly flights on Boeing 777s, making travel between India and Israel a lot easier and more convenient.
Israel ministry expects tourism boost
Flights will leave Delhi early at 5am and land in Tel Aviv by 8:30am with returns from Tel Aviv at 10:30am reaching Delhi by evening.
The move is expected to give tourism a serious boost.
As Israel Ministry of Tourism, India, Consul for Tourism Affairs Galit Hoffman put it, India remains an important market for Israel, and this direct route should open up even more travel opportunities for Indian travelers.