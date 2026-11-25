Air India routes westbound traffic via Mumbai to save money
Air India is switching up its flight routes: now, more westbound connecting traffic will go through Mumbai.
This move is meant to save money and help the airline avoid delays caused by airspace restrictions over Pakistan and the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
CEO Tewolde Gebremariam recently told staff that building a more resilient network is a top priority.
Air India reassigns hubs and leadership
With Mumbai as the new hub for westbound flights and Delhi focusing on eastbound ones, Air India hopes to keep things running smoothly despite regional challenges.
The airline is also planning a management shake-up and looking to bring in experienced professionals for senior roles, aiming for stronger leadership and long-term growth.