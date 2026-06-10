Air India tells AI-171 Ahmedabad crash families to await probe
India
Air India is telling families affected by the 2025 AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad, who lost 260 loved ones, that there is no pressure to accept final compensation right away.
Families can wait for the official investigation report before making any choices.
Waiver required for Air India compensation
To get final compensation, families need to sign a waiver promising not to sue Air India or others later.
Some people are not happy about this, but Air India says it is standard practice worldwide.
There is also no deadline. Families can take their time and decide when they are ready.