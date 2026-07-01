Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit named vice chief of air staff India Jul 01, 2026

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit just stepped into the role of vice chief of the air staff, taking over from Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, who retired after 40 years in service.

To mark his first day, Dixit received a ceremonial guard of honor at Vayu Bhawan and paid tribute to fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial, an important tradition for senior officers.