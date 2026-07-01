Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit named vice chief of air staff
India
Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit just stepped into the role of vice chief of the air staff, taking over from Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, who retired after 40 years in service.
To mark his first day, Dixit received a ceremonial guard of honor at Vayu Bhawan and paid tribute to fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial, an important tradition for senior officers.
Ashutosh Dixit brings 3,300+ flying hours
Dixit brings decades of experience as a fighter pilot, instructor, and test pilot with over 3,300 flying hours on jets like the Mirage-2000 and MiG-21.
Most recently, he led Operation Sindoor in 2025 as chief of integrated defense staff and helped shape the Defence Forces Vision 2047 roadmap.
His innovative approach has already set high expectations for his time as vice chief.