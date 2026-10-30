Air Marshal Inderpal Singh Walia named next IAF vice chief
India
Air Marshal Inderpal Singh Walia has just been named the next vice chief of the Indian Air Force.
He's stepping in as Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit prepares to become the new Indian Air Force chief on Saturday.
Until now, Walia was leading the Eastern Air Command.
Walia has almost 40 years service
Walia brings almost 40 years in uniform, having commanded a frontline fighter squadron and led major training centers like TACDE.
He's flown jets like the MiG-21 and Su-30 MKI, served as a defense attache abroad, and picked up awards including the Vayu Sena Medal and Ati Vishisht Seva Medal along the way.
With international training stints in the UK and Bangladesh, he's all set for this big role starting Sunday.