Air traffic control glitch strands Air India passengers in Switzerland
India
A tech glitch hit the U.K.'s air traffic control system on September 8, 2026, causing chaos for travelers.
Air India was among the affected airlines: its Mumbai to London flight (AI 131) had to make an unexpected stop in Zurich amid the disruption.
The flight was later canceled, and over 290 passengers were left waiting in Switzerland.
More than 1,000 UK flights disrupted
More than 1,000 flights across major UK airports such as Heathrow, Gatwick, and Manchester were delayed or canceled. Big names such as British Airways and EasyJet also scrambled to adjust their schedules.
Air India and other airlines are telling everyone to check their flight status online before heading out. Things might still be a bit messy.