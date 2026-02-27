The revised norms also address medical emergencies

No need to pay extra for canceling/changing flights now if…

By Chanshimla Varah 10:26 am Feb 27, 202610:26 am

What's the story

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has revised its refund rules to make them more passenger-friendly. Under the new rules, airlines will provide a 48-hour "look-in option" after booking a ticket. During this time, passengers can cancel or amend their tickets without any additional charges, except for fare differences. However, this facility is not applicable if the departure day is less than seven days for domestic flights and 15 days for international ones from the date of booking.