Airlines suspend flights to Riyadh after explosions at airport
What's the story
Airlines including Air India, Akasa Air, and IndiGo have either suspended or reduced their services to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This decision comes after reports of explosions at the city's international airport on Thursday. Akasa Air has suspended its Riyadh flights through Saturday, while IndiGo has canceled its services till Friday. Air India has canceled a flight from Delhi to Riyadh after it returned to Delhi on Thursday due to safety concerns.
Lufthansa's decision
Lufthansa also halts services
Air India has also suspended all its flights to and from the Saudi capital till Saturday.
The German aviation company, Lufthansa Group, has also announced the suspension of its flights to Riyadh through October 16.
The decision was taken "due to current developments in the Middle East."
This comes after Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen claimed responsibility for an attack on Riyadh's airport with a ballistic missile.
Attack claim
Houthis claimed responsibility for attack
The Houthis claimed to have launched ballistic and cruise missiles at airports in Riyadh and Najran, disrupting flights.
Saudi authorities have not commented on the claim yet.
On Thursday afternoon, global flight-tracking service Flightradar24 reported that Riyadh's airport had "closed again," with the last landing occurring more than 80 minutes earlier and the last takeoff more than 90 minutes earlier.
India's stance
India condemns attacks on Saudi airports
India has strongly condemned the recent attacks on Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.
The Ministry of External Affairs called the targeting of civilian infrastructure "completely unacceptable."
"We express our deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. We wish speedy recovery for those injured," the Ministry of External Affairs said.