Delhi airport issues advisory as heavy rain lashes city
What's the story
Heavy rain lashed several parts of Delhi-NCR on Tuesday, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to upgrade its weather warning from orange to red alert. In light of this, Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) has issued an advisory for passengers traveling through Delhi. The IGIA advisory said, "As per the Indian Meteorological Department's forecast, inclement weather conditions are expected in the vicinity of Delhi Airport. However, flight operations at Delhi Airport are currently normal."
Flight operations
Flight operations at Delhi airport are normal: IGIA
The airport also assured passengers that its ground teams were working hard with all stakeholders to ensure a smooth travel experience despite the bad weather.
The rain caused severe waterlogging in several parts of Delhi, including Connaught Place, Shivaji Stadium Metro station area, and Punjabi Bagh.
The ITO intersection, Delhi-Meerut Expressway, South Extension, Nizamuddin, Ghazipur border, stretches along Outer Ring Road, RK Ashram Marg, Jhandewalan and Rani Jhansi Road, were also submerged in water, slowing traffic and leaving commuters stranded.
Twitter Post
Children play in rainwater in CP
#WATCH | Delhi: Heavy rainfall led to waterlogging in several parts; visuals from Hanuman Road area in Connaught Place pic.twitter.com/eTLNyt0LJz— ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2026
Weather forecast
IMD predicts thunderstorms, gusty winds
The IMD has predicted overcast skies with moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds in the coming hours.
Safdarjung, Delhi's base weather station, recorded 32.4mm of cumulative rainfall till 8:30am on Tuesday.
Other areas such as Ridge (37.6mm), Lodi Road (36.7mm), Ayanagar (4.0mm), and Palam (0.8mm) also witnessed significant rainfall during this period.