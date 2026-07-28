Delhi airport issues advisory as heavy rain lashes city 

The airport also assured passengers that its ground teams were working hard with all stakeholders to ensure a smooth travel experience despite the bad weather.

The rain caused severe waterlogging in several parts of Delhi, including Connaught Place, Shivaji Stadium Metro station area, and Punjabi Bagh.

The ITO intersection, Delhi-Meerut Expressway, South Extension, Nizamuddin, Ghazipur border, stretches along Outer Ring Road, RK Ashram Marg, Jhandewalan and Rani Jhansi Road, were also submerged in water, slowing traffic and leaving commuters stranded.