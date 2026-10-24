AISA backs activists Anjali and Neha Bora refusing peace bond

Unlike the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), AISA plans to keep challenging it legally, possibly all the way to the Supreme Court.

Bora's lawyer is reviewing documents before their next hearing on October 29.

Meanwhile, Bora alleged police did nothing to disperse them after the crowd shouted slogans at her and says they'll keep pushing until Jantar Mantar is restored as a protest site.

As Anjali puts it: "We are going to fight this battle on all fronts, politically and legally."