AISA backs activists Anjali and Neha Bora refusing peace bond
AISA is backing its activist Anjali and Neha Bora for refusing to sign a peace bond, even after the Delhi High Court dismissed Bora's challenge.
The group says this kind of preventive order goes against the constitutional right to free speech and peaceful assembly and shouldn't be used to silence protest.
AISA plans Supreme Court appeal
Unlike the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), AISA plans to keep challenging it legally, possibly all the way to the Supreme Court.
Bora's lawyer is reviewing documents before their next hearing on October 29.
Meanwhile, Bora alleged police did nothing to disperse them after the crowd shouted slogans at her and says they'll keep pushing until Jantar Mantar is restored as a protest site.
As Anjali puts it: "We are going to fight this battle on all fronts, politically and legally."