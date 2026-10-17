AISA leader Neha Bora released from Delhi Police custody
India
Neha Bora, who leads the All India Students's Association (AISA), was released on Saturday after being held by Delhi Police ahead of the Lehra Do Tiranga protest at Connaught Place.
She'd been taken into preventive custody but got out once all the formalities were done.
Abhijeet Dipke detained, magistrate hearing today
Abhijeet Dipke, founder of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), was also detained over plans to join the same protest.
Dipke is set to appear before a Special Executive Magistrate today.