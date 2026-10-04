AISA-led protesters at Jantar Mantar demand CEC Gyanesh Kumar resign
India
Protests led by the All India Students's Association (AISA) continued in Delhi on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026, with students, activists, and lawyers gathering at Jantar Mantar despite restrictions.
They are upset about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls and are calling for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to step down.
Police detain nearly 160 protesters
As police detained nearly 160 demonstrators, some protesters, led by AISA national president Neha Bora and RTI activist Anjali Bhardwaj, said they faced harassment from security personnel.
Authorities said the complaints are being examined.
One young protester, 18-year-old Yash Tomar, said he had recently become eligible to vote and questioned whether his vote would matter.