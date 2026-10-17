AISA national president Neha Bora freed, urges release of protesters
Neha Bora, national president of the All India Students's Association (AISA), was let go from police custody after being detained ahead of the Lehra Do Tiranga protest in Connaught Place.
After walking free, she called for all detained protestors to be released too, saying that "Fighting for Democracy and the Constitution cannot be criminalized!"
Protesters demand Gyanesh Kumar impeachment
Bora spoke out about protesters being treated like criminals and questioned why people were kept in custody overnight.
She also shared how hard it was for her legal team to spend five to six hours trying to reach her before being allowed to meet her (her own legal team couldn't contact her right away).
Despite these hurdles and ongoing detentions, protests against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise are still going strong, with many demanding the impeachment of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and a halt to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.