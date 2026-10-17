AISA national president Neha Bora freed, urges release of protesters

Bora spoke out about protesters being treated like criminals and questioned why people were kept in custody overnight.

She also shared how hard it was for her legal team to spend five to six hours trying to reach her before being allowed to meet her (her own legal team couldn't contact her right away).

Despite these hurdles and ongoing detentions, protests against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise are still going strong, with many demanding the impeachment of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and a halt to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.