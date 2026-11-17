A citizens' delegation, including All India Students's Association (AISA) president Neha Bora, protested outside Delhi's Environment Ministry, calling for urgent action on the city's worsening air.

They demanded their "Right to Breathe" and tried to meet with Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, who was away at COP31.

The protesters criticized the government for not acting on pollution and questioned why sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission standards for thermal power plants have been suspended.