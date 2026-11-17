AISA president Neha Bora among Delhi protesters outside Environment Ministry
A citizens' delegation, including All India Students's Association (AISA) president Neha Bora, protested outside Delhi's Environment Ministry, calling for urgent action on the city's worsening air.
They demanded their "Right to Breathe" and tried to meet with Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, who was away at COP31.
The protesters criticized the government for not acting on pollution and questioned why sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission standards for thermal power plants have been suspended.
Citizens' delegation approaches CAQM at Janpath
Bhavreen Kandhari and Urvashi Prasad joined in, pointing out that 22 of the world's 25 most polluted cities are in India, making this a massive public health issue.
After the protest, the group approached the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) office at Janpath to push for real solutions to clean up the air.