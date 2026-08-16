AISA president Neha Bora calls student protests vital to democracy
At the 15th Annual Hasan Memorial Lecture in Hyderabad, AISA national president Neha Bora called student protests a vital part of India's democracy.
She pointed out that young people are often seen just as votes, not as real voices, and highlighted how students have stood up against injustice, from the movement around University of Hyderabad scholar Rohith Vemula to this year's Jantar Mantar protests that led to a minister's resignation.
Bora calls Umar Khalid political prisoner
Bora connected true patriotism with speaking out against social injustice, calling Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and others political prisoners.
Former JNUSU president Sai Balaji also linked these student movements to deeper problems in education, like exam leaks, saying, "A paper leak is not a symptom. The biggest symptom is that your society has died. You can't give anyone an equal opportunity for a fair exam," said Sai Balaji.