AISA president Neha Bora calls student protests vital to democracy

At the 15th Annual Hasan Memorial Lecture in Hyderabad, AISA national president Neha Bora called student protests a vital part of India's democracy.

She pointed out that young people are often seen just as votes, not as real voices, and highlighted how students have stood up against injustice, from the movement around University of Hyderabad scholar Rohith Vemula to this year's Jantar Mantar protests that led to a minister's resignation.