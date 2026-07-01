AISA students stage hunger strike demanding Dharmendra Pradhan resign

Students blame privatization for unaffordability

The group, students from JNU, Allahabad University, and DU, are calling out how privatization is making education less affordable and harder to access.

AISA President Neha criticized the system's growing inequalities and described education as being "made a commodity."

Deepak, the youngest protester at 21, said "The education system has become hollow."

Deepak said the concern is about making sure future generations stay curious and critical.