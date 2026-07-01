AISA students stage hunger strike demanding Dharmendra Pradhan resign
Six student activists from AISA are on their fourth day of a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan step down.
They blame him for not tackling exam paper leaks, rising fees, and shrinking public education spaces.
Even with health warnings from doctors, the students say they will keep going until real reforms happen.
Students blame privatization for unaffordability
The group, students from JNU, Allahabad University, and DU, are calling out how privatization is making education less affordable and harder to access.
AISA President Neha criticized the system's growing inequalities and described education as being "made a commodity."
Deepak, the youngest protester at 21, said "The education system has become hollow."
Deepak said the concern is about making sure future generations stay curious and critical.