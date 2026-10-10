AISA's Neha Bora detained in Delhi protest demanding CEC resignation
Neha Bora, who leads the All India Students's Association (AISA), was detained on Saturday while heading a protest near Delhi's INA Market.
The demonstration, organized by the Cockroach Janta Party, demanded Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar step down over alleged voter roll issues.
Notable activists like Dipankar Bhattacharya, Prashant Bhushan, and Yogendra Yadav were also held.
Delhi authorities deployed over 30,000 personnel
With police blocking Jantar Mantar, Bora guided protesters to Dilli Haat and then suggested they regroup at Safdarjung Flyover.
The city ramped up security with more than 30,000 personnel deployed, and 45 metro stations were shut.
Authorities denied permission for the protest, citing earlier rule violations.
Bora, a JNU Ph.D. scholar known for her activism, continues to push for accountability in public offices.