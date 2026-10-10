AISA's Neha Bora detained in Delhi protest demanding CEC resignation

Neha Bora, who leads the All India Students's Association (AISA), was detained on Saturday while heading a protest near Delhi's INA Market.

The demonstration, organized by the Cockroach Janta Party, demanded Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar step down over alleged voter roll issues.

Notable activists like Dipankar Bhattacharya, Prashant Bhushan, and Yogendra Yadav were also held.