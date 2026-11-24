Aishwarya dies after boyfriend allegedly pushes her from Bengaluru hotel
Aishwarya, 26, died after her boyfriend Santosh allegedly pushed her out of a third-floor hotel window in Bengaluru.
She landed on an electric pole and later died at the hospital.
What was first thought to be suicide is now being investigated as murder, with Santosh under arrest.
Police probe argument after drinking
The couple had checked into the hotel after Aishwarya told her family she was going for a job interview.
Police say they argued after drinking together and during the fight, Aishwarya said she felt betrayed and mentioned suicide.
Santosh reportedly told her to "Do whatever you want," then pushed her out of the window.
The investigation is ongoing as police look deeper into what led up to this tragic event.