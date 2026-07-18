Ajay Mahto arrested in Jharkhand wanted for 240+ serious crimes
India
Ajay Mahto, a senior Maoist commander wanted for over 240 serious crimes, was arrested in Jharkhand on July 17.
He had a ₹25 lakh bounty on his head and had been active in the state's Maoist network for more than 20 years.
Harladih forests operation nets Ajay Mahto
Mahto was caught during a joint operation by Giridih police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) after they received intelligence about Maoist activity in the Harladih forests.
Authorities say his capture is a big blow to the Maoist organization, given his long criminal record and leadership role.