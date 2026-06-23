Ajit Doval ends 2-day BRICS talks, meets Iran and China

Doval discusses West Asia, India-China ties

Doval and Nezamipour discussed the tense situation in West Asia and how India and Iran can strengthen ties under the BRICS platform.

With Wang Yi, Doval reviewed steps toward normalizing India-China relations, something the Ministry of External Affairs says contributes to building trust.

Meanwhile, Iran and China held their own talks, agreeing to deepen their strategic partnership and keep up regular diplomatic chats going forward.