Ajit Doval ends 2-day BRICS talks, meets Iran and China
India's national security adviser, Ajit Doval, just wrapped up a two-day BRICS meeting with top security officials from Iran, China, and other member countries.
The focus was on tackling global security challenges and keeping an eye on regional issues.
Doval also sat down separately with Iran's Ghadir Nezamipour and China's Wang Yi to talk about West Asia, India-China relations, and ways to work together more closely.
Doval discusses West Asia, India-China ties
Doval and Nezamipour discussed the tense situation in West Asia and how India and Iran can strengthen ties under the BRICS platform.
With Wang Yi, Doval reviewed steps toward normalizing India-China relations, something the Ministry of External Affairs says contributes to building trust.
Meanwhile, Iran and China held their own talks, agreeing to deepen their strategic partnership and keep up regular diplomatic chats going forward.